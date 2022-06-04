Charlotte FC defeats Atlanta, 1-0

The matchup Sunday was the second meeting of the season between the two teams. Atlanta United won the last game 2-1.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte FC is back in the win column

The team rallied behind a Jordy Alcívar goal and held tight on defense to pull away with a 1-0 win against Atlanta United FC on Sunday, April 10.

Charlotte will travel to New England on Saturday, April 16.

Charlotte also recognized South Carolina women's basketball head coach Dawn Staley on Sunday. The Gamecocks recently came away with the NCAA championship with a win against UConn.

