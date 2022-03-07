LIVE UPDATES: USMNT takes 1-0 lead against Wales in World Cup

Follow live updates about the US-Wales World Cup match here.

FRISCO, Texas — It's game day, America!

The United States men's national team (USMNT) kicks off its World Cup slate against Wales at 1 p.m. CST.

Millions of eyes from around the world will be on Qatar through the television screen. Throughout Dallas-Fort Worth, soccer fans will be able to watch the highly-anticipated group stage matches at watch parties. Here's a list of places to watch.

WFAA's Paul Livengood will be giving live updates from FC Dallas' watch party at Toyota Stadium in Frisco. There are plenty of ties to this USMNT from the FC Dallas club. Jesus Ferreira, Weston McKennie and Kellyn Acosta have all come up through the academy and will don the red white and blue in the World Cup.

Winning this first match is crucial for the USMNT's chances to advance to the knockout round. Teams that win their first match in group play have advanced to the next stage nearly 84% of the time. Teams that draw in their first match advance nearly 59% of the time. Teams that lose in their first match have advanced only 11% of the time.

USMNT will bring the tournament's youngest squad and look to advance out of the group stage after not qualifying for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. The US team was defeated by Belgium, 2-1, in the Round of 16 in the 2014 World Cup.

Follow live updates from US-Wales game below:

1st half:

39th minute: Wales forward Gareth Bale is given a yellow card.

35th minute: Tim Weah scores the first goal for the US on an assist from Christian Pulisic. USA leads 1-0.

#USMNT TAKES A 1-0 LEAD ON THIS BEAUTY BALL FROM PULISIC TO WEAH

GOAL FOR @USMNT!!

The fireworks go off and USA chant starts here at FC Dallas.

Now winning 1-0 over Wales

GOAL FOR @USMNT!!

The fireworks go off and USA chant starts here at FC Dallas.

Now winning 1-0 over Wales

13th minute: Weston McKennie is given a yellow card.

10th minute: Sergino Dest is given a yellow card.

9th minute: Josh Sargent nearly scores a header, but it was saved.

1st minute: We are underway at the World Cup!

Pregame:

They're spread out around the stadium but probably well over 1,000 people here at the FC Dallas watch party for the @USMNT World Cup game vs Wales

The starting lineups are out for the game. Here is the starting XI for the US:

The starting lineups are out for the game. Here is the starting XI for the US:

Goalkeeper: Matt Turner

Defenders: Sergino Dest, Walker Zimmerman, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson

Midfield: Yunus Musah, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams (C)

Forwards: Christian Pulisic, Josh Sargent, Tim Weah

Here is the starting XI for Wales:

At the watch party at FC Dallas' Toyota Stadium, home of the National Soccer Hall of Fame, the four Women's World Cup trophies won by the US were on display:

US's 4 Women's World Cup 🏆 on display here at Toyota Stadium ahead of #USMNT opening match against Wales.



The road to @USMNT potential hoisting one of their own starts today

The men's team has never won the World Cup. The best finish the US has ever had was third place in the inaugural World Cup in 1930. Their latest finish was the Round of 16 in 2014.

1930: 3rd place

1934: Group stage

1950: Group stage

1990: Group stage

1994: Round of 16

1998: Group stage

2002: Quarterfinals

2006: Group stage

2010: Round of 16

2014: Round of 16

2022: ???

What to know about USA-Wales pregame

US and Wales will kick off from Qatar (locally) at 10 p.m., which is 1 p.m. CST here in Texas.

The World Cup in Qatar was moved to November due to the extreme heat experienced in the summer months, when the World Cup is historically held. The temperature in Qatar at kickoff between US and Wales (remember it is 10 p.m. there) is expected to be 72 degrees with a 9 mph wind, according to The Weather Channel.

What to know about the World Cup

For more World Cup coverage on WFAA.com, click here.