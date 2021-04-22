Clemson softball team defeats South Carolina 6-0

The inaugural softball game between the Gamecocks and the Tigers will serve to enhance the popularity of the sport in the state.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The 16th-ranked Clemson softball team scored three runs in the first inning on its way to a 6-0 win over South Carolina in the first game ever between the two programs.

The Tigers extended their winning streak to 13 games behind Valerie Cagle who ran her record to 21-3 as she allowed three hits and struck out eight. It was Cagle's ninth complete-game shutout of the season and it came on the heels of a pair of no-hitters from last week.

Clemson opened the scoring in the top of the first inning with Blythewood product Ansley Gilstrap delivering an RBI double. Cagle followed with her team-leading 10th home run, a two-run blast, to give Clemson an early 3-0 lead.

The Tigers added three more runs in the top of the sixth, two on a McKenzie Clark home run, her sixth of the season.

Clemson improves to 33-4 and will look to improve on its 22-4 ACC record when it hosts N.C. State this weekend.