South Carolina and Clemson women's soccer teams battle to a draw

The fourth-ranked Gamecocks had to rally twice to come away with a 2-2 tie against arch-rival Clemson Thursday evening at Stone Stadium.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The first contest of the season with the arch-rivals took place at Stone Stadium as the fourth-ranked South Carolina women's soccer team hosted Clemson in front of 5,330 fans.

The Tigers got things started quickly after kickoff, with Maria Manousos scoring the first goal of the game in the third minute of play.

Carolina would get the equalizer with Megan Spiehs capitalizing on a deflected ball and scoring the first goal of her collegiate career in the 41st minute to tie the match 1-1.

Sydney Minarik scored in the 64th minute to put the Tigers back up 2-1 before Carolina's Catherine Barry scored with an assist from Corinna Zullo, tying the match at 2-2 in the 81st minute.

The tie is South Carolina’s second of the season (second in series history), and Clemson’s two goals were the first allowed in the 2022 campaign.

The Tigers ended with a 19-12 shot advantage, with Gamecock senior goalkeeper Heather Hinz recording a season-high eight saves.