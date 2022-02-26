Teams take aim as Lexington hosts Archery state championship

Eighty-two archers of all ages got to shoot their shot for first place at the indoor archery competition.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Archery teams traveled from all over South Carolina to Lexington, Saturday, for the USA Archery Indoor State Championship.

More than 80 archers of all ages got to shoot their shot at the Barr Road Sports Complex, including 11-year-old Carson Vroegendewey.

Carson told News19 he loves archery because “you can get bullseyes and robin hoods, and it's fun.”

Carson added that he loves competing and hopes, one day, to go to the Olympics.

"Whatever he focuses to, he can do it, he can do it,” repeated his mom, Amanda Vroegendewey.

Amanda was brimming with pride at the state championship, saying he’s worked hard to be there.

"No matter what he does, I'm always emotional because I'm his number one fan,” she said with tears in her eyes.

Coach Indy Deliz was proud too; his team Midlands Heat practices three times a week.

"We had several kids that started out in summer camp and now they're third in the nation in their division,” Deliz said.

Deliz encouraged people of all ages and skill levels to try archery, saying they can hit their target in no time.

"Archery is for anybody," said Deliz. "You don’t have to be an athlete you don’t have to be a muscle person, you don’t have to be fast, you just have to be disciplined.”

The Midlands Heat is waiting for scores that will be posted on Saturday evening. Meanwhile, we've since learned that Carson won first place in his age group within the USA Archery South Carolina Bowman Recurve Division.