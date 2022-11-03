Gamecocks hold a dress rehearsal, set their sights on S.C. State

In the lone dress rehearsal in front of a crowd, the Gamecocks will now turn their attention to next week's regular season opener with S.C. State.

Meechie Johnson scored 12 of his game-high 16 points in the first half in South Carolina's 80-41 victory over Mars Hill Wednesday night in an exhibition game at the Colonial Life Arena.

Chico Carter Junior added 13 points and GG Jackson added 11 points and seven rebounds.

Carolina's preseason started with the usual team practices but also included a secret scrimmage against Charlotte and the open scrimmage that was last week's Garnet and Black Madness.

The exhibition game against Mars Hill was the one chance for the coaches to see how the team performed against another team in front of a crowd before the games go into the record books.