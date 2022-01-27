Boston leads No. 1 USC to 69-40 win over Ole Miss

The game Thursday was a makeup from a postponed contest earlier this month.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Aliyah Boston had 22 points and 12 rebounds for her 13th straight double-double and No. 1 South Carolina improved to 9-0 against ranked opponents this season with a 69-40 victory over No. 24 Mississippi.

The game Thursday was a makeup from a postponed contest earlier this month and took the place of South Carolina's yearly game with No. 10 UConn. But Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley didn't want to miss a chance to chase down SEC leader Tennessee and subbed in the Rebels.

Boston made sure her team took full advantage of the opportunity, winning their 14th straight in the series.

THE BIG PICTURE

South Carolina: The Gamecocks have locked down their past two opponents, holding Vanderbilt and Ole Miss to season lows in points. Their speed, size and relentless play on defense will likely keep them winning in the league heading up to a Feb. 20 home showdown with No. 4 Tennessee.

UP NEXT