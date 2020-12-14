USC, Clemson basketball game postponed due to COVID

The Gamecocks men's basketball team continues to deal with COVID cases in the program.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Tthis weekend's South Carolina versus Clemson men's basketball game has been postponed due to the coronavirus.

The Gamecocks announced Monday afternoon that the Saturday game will not happen as planned because of the positive COVID-19 test within the program.

The school did say there's a possibility the game could be rescheduled for a later date to be determined.

This is the third game that's had to be scrubbed due to the ongoing issue within the team that was first announced back on December 8. The school did not say how many people tested positive, and whether it was a mix of players, coaches, and staff.

The team's opening game of the season, an exhibition against Coker College, had to be canceled after their was a problem with some of the tests with Coker.

The Gamecocks are 1-2 on the season, with the most recent game a 77-67 loss to Houston on December 5.

South Carolina's next scheduled contest is a home matchup versus South Carolina State on Dec. 23. Tip time is set for 7 p.m. at Colonial Life Arena.