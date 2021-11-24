All tickets sold out for USC-Clemson football game

The contest will feature 77,000 screaming fans inside Williams-Brice Stadium.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Tickets for the annual football rivalry game between South Carolina and Clemson have officially sold out.

University of South Carolina athletics officials confirmed Wednesday all 77,559 tickets were distributed for Saturday night's matchup between the Gamecocks and the Tigers. It's the second sellout in Columbia this year, following the game against Kentucky.

Gametime for the contest is set for 7:30 p.m. at Williams Brice Stadium. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

USC (6-5, 3-5 SEC) comes into the game riding high after a win over Auburn. Clemson (8-3, 6-2 ACC) is coming off a statement win against Wake Forest.

The Palmetto Bowl, as it's known, wasn't played last year due to the pandemic. That was the fist time Clemson and South Carolina did not meet in the regular season for their rivalry game since 1908.

The Tigers lead the all-time series 71-42-4 and have a 52-32-3 advantage in games played in Columbia. The first contest in the series was played back in 1896.