Clemson, USC game appears to be saved as ACC approves 11 game schedule

The conference is also making Notre Dame essentially a member for this season.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The ACC has approved an 11 game schedule for all member schools that will attempt to allow the college football season to happen despite the pandemic . And for fans of Clemson and South Carolina, the move appears to allow their annual rivalry game to take place.

The league announced their decision Wednesday afternoon which requires 10 conference games and one non-conference game. Games will begin the week of September 7-12.

The non-conference game must be played in the home state of the member school. That would appear to be a very tailored way to preserve four ACC-SEC matchups: South Carolina-Clemson, Georgia-Georgia Tech, Florida-Florida State, and Kentucky-Louisville. The participants also have to meet the same medical protocol requirements put out by the ACC.

The SEC would also have to agree to the plan but if so, that would preserve the Palmetto Bowl between the state's biggest schools. There has not been a season without a USC-Clemson game since 1908.

A date for the game has not been announced. Another hurdle for the matchup was cleared when South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster announced Wednesday that he's allowing stadiums to reopen, albeit with restrictions on the number of people allowed inside, social distancing requirements, and a rule mandating masks for fans.

Another big announcement was that Notre Dame, for this season at least, is an ACC school The team will play 10 conference games and be eligible for the league title. Television revenue, including the money Notre Dame gets from NBC, will be shared equally by all 15 schools.

The ACC Championship game will be played either December 12 or 19 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.