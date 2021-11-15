USC, Clemson football game time announced

The return of the Palmetto Bowl between South Carolina and Clemson will be played under the lights.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The resumption of South Carolina and Clemson's annual football rivalry will be a night game.

The leagues announced Monday that the Gamecocks and Tigers will face each other at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 27 at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.

The Palmetto Bowl, as it's known, wasn't played last year due to the pandemic. That was the fist time Clemson and South Carolina did not meet in the regular season for their rivalry game since 1908.

The Tigers lead the all-time series 71-42-4 and have a 52-32-3 advantage in games played in Columbia. The first contest in the series was played back in 1896.

The Tigers have won six games in a row over the Gamecocks coming into this contest.

USC (5-5, 2-5 SEC) plays Auburn this weekend, which is coming off a loss and learning that their starting quarterback will be out for the season with a injury. Clemson (7-3, 5-2 ACC) hosts Wake Forest in a game that could play a role in determining who goes to the ACC title game.

Here's a look at the rest of the TV schedule for rivalry weekend in the SEC:

