USC-Clemson gametime announced for annual rivalry game

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The annual South Carolina Clemson football rivalry game will be a high noon showdown this year.

The schools announced Monday afternoon that the Saturday, November 26 game between the Gamecocks and Tigers will kick off at 12 p.m. The contest, which is being played at Clemson's Memorial Stadium, will be broadcast nationally by ABC.

USC and Clemson are meeting for the 118th time in a game commonly called the Palmetto Bowl. Clemson leads the series 72-42-4 with the Tigers winning the last seven games going back to 2014. The two teams did not play in 2020--which would have been in Clemson--due to the pandemic, meaning this will be USC's first trip to the Tiger's home field since 2018. The loss of the 2020 game was the first time since 1908 the two teams didn't play each other.

The Tigers are 19-10-1 all-time at Memorial Stadium versus the Gamecocks.

The Gamecocks are currently 6-4 on the season and playing Tennessee this Saturday. Clemson is 9-1 and is taking on Miami this weekend.

Here is the entire SEC slate of games for Thanksgiving weekend:

Thursday, November 24

Mississippi State at Ole Miss 7:00 ET ESPN

Friday, November 25

Arkansas at Missouri 3:30 ET CBS

Florida at Florida State 7:30 ET ABC

Saturday, November 26

South Carolina at Clemson 12:00 ET ABC

Georgia Tech at Georgia 12:00 ET ESPN

Louisville at Kentucky 3:00 ET SEC NETWORK

Auburn at Alabama 3:30 ET CBS

LSU at Texas A&M 7:00 ET ESPN