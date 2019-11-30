COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina and Clemson are playing for the 117th time Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia.

The game is underway, where the score is currently Clemson 24, USC 3.

The Tigers (11-0) are still trying to earn a spot in the College Football Playoff. A win against USC and a victory over Virginia in the ACC title game would put them in that playoff and in the running for a second straight national championship. USC is attempting to play spoiler for those plans, and also stop their five-game losing skid against Clemson.

Here is the scoring summary and key plays from the game so far:

Tigers close the half with a field goal

Clemson got the ball back with less than two minutes to go, and took advantage, driving far enough to get in field goal range, where Clemson's B.T. Potter kicked a 46-yarder as time expired.

Clemson 24, USC 3 - Halftime

After a review, it's a Clemson touchdown

Clemson's Trevor Lawrence took a low snap and floated the football 16 yards to Justyn Ross for a catch. The referee ruled it an incomplete pass, saying it was out of bounds, but a replay determined Ross's foot did scrape the back of the endzone.

Clemson 21, USC 3 - 3:04 2nd QTR

USC gets on the board

Ryan Hilinski led a balanced drive to start the second quarter, culminating in a 39-yard field goal by Parker White.

Clemson 14, USC 3

Clemson scores on a 65-yard bomb

Clemson's Trevor Lawrence hooked up with Tee Higgins for their second score of the game.

Clemson 14, USC 0 - 3:46 1st QTR

USC stops Clemson on 4th and goal

The Tigers next trip in the endzone ended in futility, as the Tigers couldn't get the ball in when they were right on the goal line.

Lawrence finds Higgins for the first score

After USC's Ryan Hilinkski threw an interception, Clemson's Trevor Lawrence tossed a 10 yard touchdown to wide receiver Tee Higgins for the first score of the game.

Clemson 7, USC 0 - 6:58 1st QTR

Muschamp and Dabo shake hands

Before the game, USC Head coach Will Muschamp and Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney exchanged pleasantries.

The Tigers arrive - The Tigers arrive at Williams-Brice Stadium. Dabo high-fives the fans while A.C. Flora grad Denzel Johnson will play his final regular season game in his hometown.

The final Gamecock walk of 2019 - Will Muschamp leads his players into Williams-Brice Stadium.