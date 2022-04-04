Here's when Darius Rucker will perform to celebrate the USC national title

The country star had tweeted that if the Gamecocks won a national title, he'd perform on campus.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — We now know when country star Darius Rucker will perform on the USC campus, making good the promise he made about the Gamecocks national championship.

The school announced Monday Rucker will perform at the Colonial Life Arena on Sunday, April 24. The school says the event is free to all University of South Carolina system students, and tickets will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis.

This is a reward for the South Carolina Gamecocks winning the women's basketball national championship.

The country singing star and Gamecock superfan tweeted that if the Gamecocks women's basketball team won the title, he'd do a show in Columbia.

USC Interim President Harris Pastides said he was pleased that it's taking place.

"t’s happening; @DariusRucker kept his promise! Can’t wait to celebrate our @GamecockWBB national champs in true Carolina style –a parade down Columbia’s Main Street this Wednesday, and a Darius concert on April 24!

It’s happening; @DariusRucker kept his promise! Can’t wait to celebrate our @GamecockWBB national champs in true Carolina style –a parade down Columbia’s Main Street this Wednesday, and a Darius concert on April 24!https://t.co/fOe8o6LyUD https://t.co/lmNwLklXux — Harris Pastides (@HarrisPastides) April 11, 2022

Rucker attended USC as a student. With some of his fellow students he formed the band "Hootie and the Blowfish," which became one of the biggest groups of the 1990s with their smash album "Cracked Rear View."