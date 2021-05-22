South Carolina evens its series with Tennessee

COLUMBIA – Brady Allen's three-run home run combined with another stellar pitching performance from Brett Kerry lifted the University of South Carolina baseball team to a 3-2 win over No. 4 Tennessee Friday night (May 21) at Founders Park.



Colin Burgess and Jeff Heinrich opened the Carolina fifth with singles. Michael Robinson followed with a sacrifice bunt as Tennessee made a pitching change from Will Heflin to Camden Sewell. Allen greeted him with a home run to left on a 1-1 pitch, giving the Gamecocks the lead.



Kerry was solid on the mound in his second start of the season. He pitched seven innings, allowing seven hits and two runs with eight strikeouts and no walks. Julian Bosnic picked up his fourth save of the year, allowing a hit with a strikeout in two innings of relief.



Josiah Sightler led Carolina with two hits on the night.