South Carolina football welcomes the Petty family to practice

The Gamecocks continued preseason workouts with the Petty family watching from the sidelines One youngster got the all-access treatment from head coach Shane Beamer.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina spent Friday afternoon's practice within the walls of the Jerri and Steve Spurrier Indoor Facility as the outdoor practice fields were too wet for activity due to the heavy rains which rolled through Columbia.

There were some special guests in attendance as the family of Phil Petty was on hand. Petty, the former Gamecock quarterback who won a pair of Outback Bowls during his career, passed away last month after a brief illness.

The family of the late #Gamecocks QB Phil Petty visited the football facilities on Friday including taking in the practice in the indoor facility. pic.twitter.com/3t2N7JEUcq — SportsTalk Media Network (@sportstalksc) August 13, 2022

Petty's wife and kids received the all-access treatment with son McCoy hanging out with head coach Shane Beamer on the field in the early portions of practice.

The family of Phil Petty was at Friday's @GamecockFB practice at the Jerri & Steve Spurrier Indoor Facility.

South Carolina hc @CoachSBeamer was the perfect host for McCoy Petty, the son of the former Gamecock QB who passed away last month. pic.twitter.com/04yLZwmFtK — Reggie Anderson (@ReggieWLTX) August 12, 2022

Former Gamecock running back Ryan Brewer, who was in the backfield with Petty, was also in attendance.