COLUMBIA, S.C. — ZaQuandre White was South Carolina’s leading rusher with 99 yards and top receiver with 69 yards as the Gamecocks beat Auburn 21-17. South Carolina is now bowl eligible the traditional way for the first time in three years.

The Gamecocks won at least six games in a season for the first time since 2018.

The Tigers have lost three games in a row and for the second straight game dominated early and jumped out to a big lead just to see it evaporate. Auburn's Tank Bigsby ran for a season best 164 yards on 22 carries.

South Carolina made a bowl last season with a 2-8 record, but it was canceled because of COVID-19.

THE TAKEAWAY

Making it to a bowl is a good accomplishment for new Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer, who took over a team that had lost 13 of its past 16 games before Beamer took over. The Gamecocks beat the Tigers in back-to-back years after going 0-8 against Auburn since joining the SEC in 1992.

UP NEXT

The Gamecocks host rival Clemson, which has a six game winning streak in the in-state series. The COVID-19 pandemic meant the teams didn't play in 2020 for the first time in 112 years.