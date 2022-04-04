USC championship parade: here's where to park, what roads will be closed

The event will honor the South Carolina women's basketball team for winning the national championship.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia has released new details about parking and road closure plans for the South Carolina Gamecocks championship parade.

The event to honor the women's basketball national title will take place at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13 in downtown Columbia. The parade will begin at the intersection of Lauren and Main Street, then proceed down Main until it reaches the South Carolina State House. At that point, there will be a ceremony where USC Head Coach Dawn Staley and her players are expected to speak.

The event means thousands of fans will be descending on downtown, which means there will have to be road closures and restrictions on normal parking places.

Meter Bagging, Parking Restrictions:

Wednesday 4/13 Meter bagging begins at 9:00AM NO PARKING AFTER 2:00PM. TOWING ENFORCED. 1700, 1800, 1900 Main 1100 and 1200 Richland 1100 and 1200 Laurel NO PARKING AFTER 3:00PM. TOWING ENFORCED 1200, 1300, 1400, 1500, 1600 Main Street 1100 , 1200 Gervais 1100 Assembly 1000, 1100 Sumter 1200 Pendleton 1300 & 1400 Block of Senate 1000 & 1100 Block of Marion



Parking Facilities:

Lady Deck - 1100 Lady Street - No Public Parking

Washington Deck - 1100 Washington Street - Free Public Parking

Cannon Deck - 1227 Taylor Street - Free Public Parking

Sumter Deck - 1415 Sumter Street - Standard Parking Rates

Taylor Deck - 1101 Taylor Street - Free Public Parking

Lincoln Deck - 820 Washington Street - Standard Parking Rates

Park Street Deck - 1007 Park Street - Free Public Parking - Shuttle Stop 5-9 P.M.

Gamecock Shuttle

Road Closures - Wednesday, April 13

Wednesday, April 13, 2022 -

4:00 p.m. Road Closures – 1100 & 1200 Richland St.

1100 & 1200 Laurel St.

1800 & 1900 Main St.

5:30 p.m. Road Closures – 1200-1700 Main St.

1100-1300 Gervais St.

1000-1100 Sumter St.

1300 & 1400 Senate St.

1000 & 1100 Marion St.

6:00 p.m. Parade will begin

Note: Roads will re-open once the parade has ended and clean-up is completed.

USC defeated UConn 64-49 Sunday night in Minneapolis to win the national title. It's the second championship in program history, to go along with the one they earned in 2017.

South Carolina Gamecocks star Aliyah Boston was named Final Four Most Outstanding Player.

On Monday, a victory celebration was held outside the Colonial Life Arena after the team returned from Minnesota.

South Carolina lawmakers honored the team with a standing ovation and resolutions Wednesday afternoon. In the South Carolina House, lawmakers waiting for the team lined the main aisle and started a “Game: Cock" chant. As the team, coaches and support staff walked in, the techno song "Sandstorm” boomed.