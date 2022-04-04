USC championship parade: here's where to park, what roads will be closed

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia has released new details about parking and road closure plans for the South Carolina Gamecocks championship parade.
The event to honor the women's basketball national title will take place at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13 in downtown Columbia. The parade will begin at the intersection of Lauren and Main Street, then proceed down Main until it reaches the South Carolina State House. At that point, there will be a ceremony where USC Head Coach Dawn Staley and her players are expected to speak.
The event means thousands of fans will be descending on downtown, which means there will have to be road closures and restrictions on normal parking places.
Meter Bagging, Parking Restrictions:
- Wednesday 4/13 Meter bagging begins at 9:00AM
- NO PARKING AFTER 2:00PM. TOWING ENFORCED.
- 1700, 1800, 1900 Main
- 1100 and 1200 Richland
- 1100 and 1200 Laurel
- NO PARKING AFTER 3:00PM. TOWING ENFORCED
- 1200, 1300, 1400, 1500, 1600 Main Street
- 1100 , 1200 Gervais
- 1100 Assembly
- 1000, 1100 Sumter
- 1200 Pendleton
- 1300 & 1400 Block of Senate
- 1000 & 1100 Block of Marion
- NO PARKING AFTER 2:00PM. TOWING ENFORCED.
Parking Facilities:
Lady Deck - 1100 Lady Street - No Public Parking
Washington Deck - 1100 Washington Street - Free Public Parking
Cannon Deck - 1227 Taylor Street - Free Public Parking
Sumter Deck - 1415 Sumter Street - Standard Parking Rates
Taylor Deck - 1101 Taylor Street - Free Public Parking
Lincoln Deck - 820 Washington Street - Standard Parking Rates
Park Street Deck - 1007 Park Street - Free Public Parking - Shuttle Stop 5-9 P.M.
Gamecock Shuttle
Road Closures - Wednesday, April 13
Wednesday, April 13, 2022 -
4:00 p.m. Road Closures – 1100 & 1200 Richland St.
1100 & 1200 Laurel St.
1800 & 1900 Main St.
5:30 p.m. Road Closures – 1200-1700 Main St.
1100-1300 Gervais St.
1000-1100 Sumter St.
1300 & 1400 Senate St.
1000 & 1100 Marion St.
6:00 p.m. Parade will begin
Note: Roads will re-open once the parade has ended and clean-up is completed.
USC defeated UConn 64-49 Sunday night in Minneapolis to win the national title. It's the second championship in program history, to go along with the one they earned in 2017.
South Carolina Gamecocks star Aliyah Boston was named Final Four Most Outstanding Player.
On Monday, a victory celebration was held outside the Colonial Life Arena after the team returned from Minnesota.
South Carolina lawmakers honored the team with a standing ovation and resolutions Wednesday afternoon. In the South Carolina House, lawmakers waiting for the team lined the main aisle and started a “Game: Cock" chant. As the team, coaches and support staff walked in, the techno song "Sandstorm” boomed.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster also proclaimed April as NCAA Women's Basketball National Champions Month in their honor.