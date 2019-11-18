COLUMBIA, S.C. — The annual South Carolina-Clemson rivalry football game will be a high noon contest.

Kick time for the annual Palmetto State showdown between the South Carolina Gamecocks (4-7) and Clemson Tigers (11-0) has been set for 12 p.m. ET, on Saturday, Nov. 30, the SEC office announced today.

Williams-Brice Stadium (80,250) in Columbia will provide the setting for game, which will be televised nationally on ESPN.

The third-ranked Tigers lead the all-time series by a 70-42-4 count, including a 51-32-3 advantage when the game has been played in Columbia. Clemson has won five straight games in the series.

For Clemson, the game will be a chance to keep on track for a potential spot in the college football playoff. Carolina can no longer be bowl eligible, but could spoil the Tigers' season with a win.

Here is the entire SEC television schedule for the final weekend of the regular season:

Thursday, Nov. 28

Ole Miss at Mississippi State 7:30 pm ET ESPN



Friday, Nov. 29

Missouri at Arkansas (in Little Rock) 2:30 pm ET CBS



Saturday, Nov. 30

Clemson at South Carolina Noon ET ESPN

Louisville at Kentucky Noon ET SEC Network

Georgia at Georgia Tech Noon ET ABC

Alabama at Auburn 3:30 pm ET CBS

Vanderbilt at Tennessee 4 pm ET SEC Network

Texas A&M at LSU 7 pm ET ESPN

Florida State at Florida 7:30 pm ET SEC Network