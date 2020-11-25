USC basketball game canceled due to issue with other team's COVID tests

South Carolina was set to tip off their season against Coker College.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina men's basketball team's opening game of the season has been cancelled over an issue with the other team's coronavirus tests.

USC athletics officials announced the decision about two hours before the South Carolina Gamecocks were set to tip off against Coker College in an exhibition game.

USC said the problem was due to to a delayed delivery of Coker’s COVID-19 testing results in advance of the game.

The school said South Carolina will continue to prepare for its season opener vs. Liberty on Saturday at the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City.

The Gamecocks are coming off an 18-13 season that saw them finish 10-8 in conference. An AP media poll picked them to finish 8th in conference this year.