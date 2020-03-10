Trask, Pitts help Florida top USC 38-24

Trask completed 21 of 29 passes for 268 yards, with four touchdowns, an interception and a fumble.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Kyle Trask and Kyle Pitts hooked up for two more touchdowns, continuing their hot start and leading No. 3 Florida to a 38-24 victory over South Carolina on Saturday.

Trask completed 21 of 29 passes for 268 yards, with four touchdowns, an interception and a fumble. Pitts finished with four receptions for 57 yards.

Kevin Harris was one of the few bright spots for South Carolina, which flubbed a chance to make it a one-score game in the final minute. Harris finished with 100 yards rushing and a touchdown.

USC falls to 0-2 on the season.

THE TAKEAWAY

South Carolina: Probably needs to win next week to avoid an 0-6 start. After playing Vanderbilt, the Gamecocks have Auburn, LSU and Texas A&M on tap.

UP NEXT