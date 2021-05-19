USC football planning for 100% capacity at games this fall

Williams-Brice Stadium will once again be at full capacity for home games, and masks will not be required.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina says they will be at full capacity at Williams-Brice Stadium for Gamecock fans in the stands and tailgating outside this fall.

The school said Wednesday they reached that decision after consultation with local and school health officials.

Masks will also not be required.

"There is nothing like Gamecock Game Day and we are excited to welcome back all of our great fans to Williams-Brice Stadium," said Athletics Director Ray Tanner in a statement. "Fans will be able to enjoy all of the game day traditions as in previous years."

Last season, the Gamecocks operated at reduced capacity due to COVID-19 limits on large gatherings. Those limits, however, have been lifted.

This weekend's home baseball series against Tennessee will be the first USC Athletics event to operate at full capacity since the pandemic shutdowns began in mid-March 2020.

The school said because of the restrictions, many fans were not able to see some of the additions that had been made in the offseason to Williams-Brice. Those include four new club spaces which they say provide access to air-conditioning, a full bar and other fan-friendly amenities for over 8,000 patrons each game.

The school also did not get a chance to see what the revenue increase from alcohol sales would do. The school hadn't allowed the sales of alcohol in 2019, but changed the rules during the offseason. However, with the stands half full, the school didn't see what the impact of that would be.

And of course one of the big attractions will be the resumption of the Clemson-South Carolina rivalry, which didn't take place last season. It was the first time in 111 years the game was not held.