Gamecocks announce game times, networks for first three football games

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina announced network assignment and times for their first three football games this season, including their annual showdown with Georgia.

The Gamecocks open their season with a match-up under the lights in William-Brice Stadium on Saturday, September 3rd at 7:30 p.m. against the Georgia State Panthers. The game will be available via streams from ESPN+ and SECN+. Shawn Elliott, a former Gamecock assistant coach, is at the helm for the Panthers as they look to improve on their 8-5 record from last season.

South Carolina begins their SEC play against the Arkansas Razorbacks during a 12 p.m. game on Saturday, September 10th. The contest, which takes place in Fayetteville, will televised nationally through ESPN. This has the potential of an exciting match up as the Razorbacks hold a 13-10 series lead over the Gamecocks, with Carolina winning their last game in Fayetteville with a final score of 52-7.

Following their game against Arkansas, South Carolina will take on the defending National Champion Georgia Bulldogs. This SEC East Division rivalry will kick off in Columbia at 12 p.m. in another nationally televised game on ESPN. When these teams met last season, the Bulldogs scored a commanding 40-13 win over the Gamecocks.