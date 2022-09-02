Three Gamecocks receive invitations to the NFL Combine

Enagbare, Harris and White will make their way to Indianapolis in the first week of March to showcase their skills for NFL scouts.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A trio of former Gamecocks will join the best college players who are available for the NFL Draft in Indianapolis for the annual NFL Combine.

Defensive end Kingsley Enagbare and running backs Kevin Harris and Zaquandre White will join more than 300 draft prospects at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Enagbare wrapped up his senior season by being named First Team All-SEC for the second consecutive season. For the 2021 seasons, he recorded 44 tackles, including a team-high 7.0 tackles for loss and a team-best 4.5 sacks.

Enagbare also registered 11 of the squad's 34 quarterback hurries on the season.

Harris was named First Team All-SEC as a sophomore in 2020 after rushing for 1,138 yards, an SEC-leading 113.8 yards per game. This past season, Harris battled injuries but he still led the team in both rushing yards (659) and carries (152), averaging 4.3 yards per carry with four touchdowns. His final game was in the Duke's Mayo Bowl when he rushed for 182 yards a touchdown as the Gamecocks defeated North Carolina 38-21.