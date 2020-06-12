USC's Harris makes history, but Gamecocks lose 41-18

A bad loss marred a historic day for South Carolina running back Kevin Harris

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Chris Rodriguez Jr. rushed for three touchdowns, Terry Wilson and A.J. Rose each rushed for one, and Kentucky rolled South Carolina 41-18 in the regular season finale for both schools.

The Wildcats scored on five of their first seven possessions to lead 27-3 at halftime. Rodriguez returned from a two-game absence to rush for first-half TDs of 1 and 2 yards around Rose’s 8-yard score before sealing the rout with a 79-yard burst down the left side with 4:56 remaining.

The loss likely ended USC's season, although there is a chance they could still be selected for a bowl game. The team ended their special 10-game, conference season with a 2-8.

The big talk after the game, however, was about the future, as reports surfaced that Shane Beamer has been picked to be South Carolina school's new head coach, replacing Will Muschamp. The school has not confirmed the hire yet, but that's expected to come within the next few days.

Kevin Harris rushed for 210 yards and a TD for South Carolina. He's the third Gamecock running back to have at least two 200 yard rushing games in his career. The only others to do that were Marcus Lattimore and George Rogers.

He finished the year with 1,138 yards, becoming the first thousand yard rusher for the school since 2013.