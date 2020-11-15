Ole Miss tops USC despite record-setting performance by Harris

Kevin Harris had two scores of 40 plus yards: a 46 yard run in the second quarter and a 44-yard run in the third.

OXFORD, Miss — South Carolina lost a shootout to Ole Miss Saturday night 59-42 despite a record-setting performance from Gamecocks running back Kevin Harris.

Harris scored 5 touchdowns and ran for 243 yards in a game where neither team seemed capable of stopping each other's offense. The 5 touchdowns are an all-time single game record for the Gamecocks (2-5), while the 243 yards are the most by a USC running back since Marcus Lattimore had 246 against Navy in 2011.

USC quarterback Colin Hill threw for 230 yards and had a touchdown and an interception. Most of those yards went to Shi Smith, who had 117 yards receiving, including a spectacular one-hand touchdown grab.

But Ole Miss would put up big numbers, as quarterback Matt Corral threw for 513 yards (and Ole Miss record) and 5 TDs.

The game went back and forth for much of the night as each team struggled to find ways to stop each other. The Gamecocks went up 42-38 with 12:50 in the 4th quarter off of a 12-yard Harris score.

But on the next possession Corral threw a 91-yard strike to receiver Elijah Moore that would put them up for good. TV replays showed Rebels Head Coach Lane Kiffin throwing his clipboard in the air and running down the sidelines as the play was happening.

Ole Miss would add two more touchdowns to cushion the lead.