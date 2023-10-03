Here's who the Gamecocks will play in the first game of the NCAA tournament

The team learned during Sunday night's selection show that they're atop this year's tournament.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Gamecocks are the number one overall seed in the NCAA women's basketball tournament, as they look to win their second consecutive national title and potentially make a little history in the process.

The team learned during Sunday night's selection show that they're atop this year's tournament, which will conclude with the women's Final Four in Dallas at the end of the month.

That wasn't a surprise, seeing as they were the only undefeated team in the country, and this wasn't either: the Gamecocks will be a host side for the first two rounds. They'll first take on Norfolk State on Friday, March 17 at the Colonial Life Arena. South Florida vs. Marquette in the other matchup in that bracket.

The other number one seeds in the NCAA Tournament are Indiana, Stanford, and Virginia Tech.

If USC advances to the Sweet Sixteen, the regionals are in Greenville, South Carolina, which means they wouldn't have to leave the Palmetto State to play a game before the Final Four.

JUST IN - The top-ranked Gamecocks find out they will be the top seed in the Greenville Region , as well as the No.1 overall seed and will take on Norfolk State.



Game is set for Friday. @WLTX | #Gamecocks pic.twitter.com/VVimKHouYM — Chandler Mack (@chandlerdmack) March 13, 2023

The Gamecocks are currently 32-0, having won the SEC regular-season and conference championships. It's the first time the Gamecocks have gotten this far in the season with no losses. If they could win the title, it would be the first undefeated season in program history.