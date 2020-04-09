One Gamecock opts in, two players opt out

There has been some movement on the South Carolina roster as it relates to COVID-19.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina has one of its offensive starters back in the fold.

After originally opting out of the season before the start of preseason camp, South Carolina offensive lineman Jordan Rhodes has done a 180 and will opt back in and play this season.

Rhodes started last season at guard and will eventually be in the rotation once he gets himself in football shape.

Meanwhile, a pair of wide receivers have decided to opt out due to COVID-19 concerns. OrTre Smith who has battled a knee issue and Randrecous Davis will not play this season.

Smith has been recovering from subluxed knee. He has 42 career receptions for 420 yards and four touchdowns, with 30 of the catches coming in 2017 as a true freshman.