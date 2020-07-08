USC football gets Auburn, Ole Miss added to football schedule this year

The Gamecocks have dropped 10 of their 12 previous matchups with Auburn, with another ending in a tie in a series that dates back to 1930. The Gamecocks lone win in the series was by a 16-14 count in 1933 when the game was played in Birmingham. The teams last met in 2014, a 42-35 Auburn win on the Plains. Coach Muschamp worked as Auburn's defensive coordinator from 2006-07 and again in 2015, then under current Tiger head coach Gus Malzahn.



Carolina has had better success against Ole Miss, splitting 16 games evenly in a series that dates back to 1947. The Gamecocks have won the last three games in the series, including a wild 48-44 decision in Oxford in 2018, the last time the two teams met. The Gamecocks are 3-3 overall when playing at Ole Miss, winning both of their last two trips to Vaught Hemingway Stadium. The Rebels are led by first-year head coach Lane Kiffin.



The Gamecocks' 10-game schedule features five teams ranked among the top-13 in the Coaches' preseason poll, with Georgia (No. 4), LSU (5), Florida (8), Auburn (11) and Texas A&M (13) on the docket.