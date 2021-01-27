USC Gamecocks release 2021 football schedule

The schedule includes a November 27th matchup against Clemson at Williams-Brice stadium.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The schedule for Shane Beamer's first season as Head Coach at South Carolina was released on Wednesday. The schedule features seven home games, including visits by Florida, Auburn and Clemson during the month of November.

The Gamecocks will open the 2021 season at home in a non-conference game against Eastern Illinois on September 4th.



The Gamecocks road opener is scheduled for September 11th against East Carolina. The Gamecocks hold a 14-5 lead in the all-time series between the two schools.

The Gamecocks first SEC game is on September 18th when they travel to Georgia. The last time the two teams met in Athens was in 2019, when the Gamecocks won in overtime 20-17.

The SEC home opener is set for September 25th against Kentucky.

The Gamecocks step out of conference on October 2nd, when they host Troy. The teams have met three times previously, with Carolina winning all three contests, including a 69-24 win in 2010.

On October 9th, the Gamecocks travel to Knoxville to take on Tennessee. The Vols have won the last two meetings after the Gamecocks had won three-straight from 2016-18.

Following their open date on October 30th, the Gamecocks take on Florida on November 6th at Williams Brice Stadium.



The Gamecocks SEC slate of games wraps up on Saturday, November 20th when they host the Auburn Tigers for the second-straight year. Last season, the Gamecocks defeated the Tigers 30-22, which was Carolina's first win over Auburn since 1933.

The 2021 regular season comes to a close on Saturday, November 27th when the Gamecocks renew their rivalry with Clemson.



All 12 games will be televised, with the network and kick times announced at a later date.



Here's the full 2021 schedule:

Sept. 4 EASTERN ILLINOIS

Sept. 11 at East Carolina

Sept. 18 at Georgia

Sept. 25 KENTUCKY

Oct. 2 TROY

Oct. 9 at Tennessee

Oct. 16 VANDERBILT

Oct. 23 at Texas A&M

Oct. 30 OPEN DATE

Nov. 6 FLORIDA

Nov. 13 at Missouri

Nov. 20 AUBURN

Nov. 27 CLEMSON