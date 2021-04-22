USC Spring football game moved due to chance of bad weather

The game was originally scheduled to be this Saturday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Gamecocks spring football game is being moved because of a chance of storms this weekend.

The game originally had been scheduled for Saturday but it will now take place Sunday at 2 p.m. at Williams-Brice Stadium. It will be televised on the SEC Network Plus.

Current forecasts have possible strong to severe storms affecting the region Saturday afternoon.

"With the weather forecast looking rough for Saturday, we thought a spring game on Sunday with dry, clear weather would give our fans a better game day experience," said Gamecock head football coach Shane Beamer said in a statement. "Our players and coaches look forward to seeing a great crowd Sunday in Williams-Brice Stadium."

The school will also move the USC baseball game taking place Saturday as well. The Saturday game now take place Friday as part of a day-night doubleheader with each game being nine innings. The Friday games will start at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and will be televised on SEC Network Plus.

Fans who have purchased tickets for these events can use them for the new dates. For baseball, the Saturday game ticket will be used for the 2 p.m. Friday game. The Friday game ticket will be used for the 7 p.m. Friday game.