Vols hold off Gamecocks 31-27 to take opening game

New Gamecock quarterback Collin Hill threw for 290 yards and a touchdown, with most of those yards going to Shi Smith, who had 140 receiving yards.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina fell behind early, then came back, but in the end Tennessee held them off to prevail 31-27 in the season opener for both teams.

New Gamecock quarterback Collin Hill threw for 290 yards and a touchdown, with most of those yards going to Shi Smith, who had 140 receiving yards. Tennessee's Jarrett Guarantano, a veteran on the squad, had 259 yards and a touchdown for the Vols.

The Gamecocks scored on their opening drive, an efficient 11 play, 75 yard effort capped by Kevin Harris' 3-yard touchdown run.

In the second quarter, a costly error would lead to Tennessee's first lead, when Hill's pass to Smith bounced off the receiver's hands and into the waiting arms of the Vols Henry To'o To'o, who ran threw several tackles for a 32-yard pick six.

Tennessee had a 21-7 lead in the third quarter and had reeled off 21 unanswered points when Hill found Smith for a 27-yard touchdown strike. Six minutes later, Hill ran it in himself to tie the game at 21-21 with 4:32 to go in the quarter.

But after the two teams traded field goals, Guarantano found Josh Palmer for a 32-yard score with 9:35 left in the game. A field goal by USC's Parker White would cut the lead to four.

The Gamecocks had one last chance with 1:32 to go but touched a Volunteer punt, which the Vols recovered. They'd then wind down the clock to end the game.

The contest offered a few first for the Gamecocks, including the first contest with new offensive coordinator Mike Bobo. It was also the first game for new quarterback Hill, who followed Bobo from Colorado State and edged out Ryan Hilinski, last year's starter, to lead the team's offense.

It was an unusual start to the season for both teams, as college football continues to play through the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The SEC is playing a 10-game, conference only schedule this year.

Just 20,000 fans were allowed to be inside Williams-Brice Stadium, far fewer than the venue's 85,000 capacity. Fans who did go inside had to wear masks and be socially distant.

Outside, tailgaiting was discouraged but there were still a few large groups of fans who were enjoying the game. At one point, Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins came out and reminded everyone to keep their masks on.

USC next plays Florida on Saturday at noon in Gainesville. Florida beat Ole Miss 51-35 in their opener, with Gators starter Josh Trank throwing six touchdown passes.

FINAL: USC loses season opener to the Vols, 31-27. pic.twitter.com/Clft8Ehmw1 — News 19 WLTX (@WLTX) September 27, 2020

SCORING SUMMARY:

4th QTR:

3:16 - USC's Parker White hits a 45-yard field goal

USC 27, Tennessee 31

9:35 - Tennessee's Josh Palmer scores on a 32-yard touchdown play to complete a 4 play, 75 yard drive.

USC 24, Tennessee 31

10:48 - South Carolina's Parker White hit a 35-yard field goal

USC 24, Tennessee 24

3rd QTR:

2:18 - 27-yard field goal by Brent Cimaglia of Tennessee

USC 21, Tennessee 24

4:32 - Collin Hill runs it in from 1-yard out for a touchdown. It completes a 10 play, 71 yard drive.

USC 21, Tennessee 21

10:27 - Collin Hill throws a pass which Shi Smith runs in for a 29-yard score. That drive went 4 plays, 75 yards.

USC 14, Tennessee 21

12:28 - Tennessee's Eric Gray scores on a 12 yard rushing touchdown. It capped a quick 8 play, 74 yards drive.

USC 7, Tennessee 21

2nd QTR:

13:22 - Tennessee's Henry To'o To'o intercepts USC quarterback Collin Hill and returns it 32 yards for a touchdown. It ended a 6 play, 6 yard drive for USC.

USC 7, Tennessee 14

1st QTR:

3:07 - Tennessee scores. Quarterback Jarrett Guarantano with a 1-yard run to end a 7 play, 90 yard drive.

USC 7, Tennessee 7

9:59 - Touchdown South Carolina: Kevin Harris capped the opening drive of the game with a 3 yard touchdown run The drive was 11 play and 75 yards