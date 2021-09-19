Gamecock players spend a few moments with their former head coach

ATHENS, Ga. — When Will Muschamp was the head coach at South Carolina, his games with Florida were a chance to catch up with players he coached during his time in charge of the Gator program.
Following Saturday's game between the Gamecocks and the Bulldogs, Muschamp spent a few minutes on the field talking with many of the players who he coached while he was in charge of the Gamecock program.
Muschamp spent nearly five seasons as South Carolina's head football coach before being let go with three games left in the 2020 regular season. He would return to his alma mater working as an analyst for his former Georgia teammate and current head coach Kirby Smart. Muschamp was elevated to an on-the-field assistant in August when special teams coordinator Scott Cochran stepped away for health reasons.