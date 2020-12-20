USC to play in Gasparilla Bowl

The Gamecocks will play the UAB Blazers from Conference USA.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A disappointing year for South Carolina football will still end in a postseason bowl game.

The Gamecocks will be headed to the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa, Florida that will take place on December 26 at noon. The Gamecocks will play the UAB Blazers from Conference USA.

USC finished 2-8 on the season and lost their last six games following their first ever win against Auburn on October 17. Ordinarily a team with that few wins would be bowl eligible, but due to the COVID-19 changes, a special exemption was made.

USC fired its coach, Will Muschamp, three games before the end of the season. New Coach Shane Beamer was hired earlier this month. Beamer is a former assistant at South Carolina and had currently been an assistant at Oklahoma.

He tweeted earlier Sunday he was back in Columbia.