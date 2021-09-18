x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

USC falls to Georgia 40-13 on the road

The loss is the first of the season for the Gamecocks.
Credit: AP
South Carolina quarterback Luke Doty (4) is tackled by Georgia linebacker MJ Sherman (8) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 40-13. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

ATHENS, Ga. — No. 2 Georgia has romped to another dominating win with a 40-13 blowout of South Carolina.

JT Daniels returned to the lineup and threw for 303 yards with three touchdowns. The Bulldogs' fearsome defense nearly made it three straight games without allowing a TD, finally giving up its first of the season with just under 11 minutes remaining. 

The Bulldogs improve to 3-0 on the season in their first SEC game. South Carolina drops to 2-1 in its conference opener, though the Gamecocks could take a degree of satisfaction from Luke Doty's 36-yard TD pass to Josh Vann.

Doty was playing in his first game of the season after dealing with an injury. He finished 13 of 26 for 153 yards, a touchdown, and an interception.  

South Carolina is back at home next week against Kentucky. 

Related Articles