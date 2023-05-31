South Carolina at Georgia to air on CBS, WLTX

The SEC opener for the Gamecocks and Bulldogs will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 16. It will be the SEC Game of the Week on CBS.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — We now have the first kickoff time set for one of South Carolina's 12 regular season games as part of the 2023 college football schedule.

The SEC opener at Georgia on September 16 will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and will be carried live on CBS and WLTX-TV.

It will mark the first time since 2019 that the Gamecocks are featured in the prime real estate that is the Saturday afternoon time slot on CBS.

The Sept. 16 contest will mark South Carolina’s first appearance on CBS since a 47-23 loss to second-ranked Alabama on Sept. 14, 2019.

Georgia leads the all-time series by a 54-19-2 margin including a 30-9 advantage when the game has been played in Athens. The Bulldogs have won seven of the last eight meetings, with Carolina’s one win in that stretch coming at Sanford Stadium by a 20-17 score in double-overtime in 2019. Current Georgia co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp was South Carolina's head coach from 2016-2020 and led the Gamecocks to that victory in October of 2019.

The Gamecocks are coming off a strong 2022 campaign where they finished with an 8-5 overall mark, including a 4-4 record in the SEC. They were ranked 23rd in the final poll by both the Associated Press and the AFCA Coaches.

Before taking on the two-time defending national champion Bulldogs, South Carolina will open the 2023 season in Charlotte against North Carolina on September 2 and at home against Furman on September 9.