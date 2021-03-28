USC slides into Elite 8 after win over Georgia Tech

The Gamecocks are in the fifth Elite Eight ever following Sunday's win.

SAN ANTONIO — The South Carolina Gamecocks are now one step away from the Final Four after moving past Georgia Tech 76-65 Sunday in the Sweet Sixteen.

Led by Zia Cooke's 17 points, the team pulled away from the Yellowjackets with a surge in the third quarter.

The victory puts the Gamecocks (25-5) into the Elite 8 for the fifth time in program history, the fourth since Dawn Staley took over as head coach in 2010.

They'll next face the winner of Texas and Maryland, who were set to play Sunday night. Maryland is the number two seed in South Carolina's bracket.

USC, a number one seed in the tournament, is seeking their second national championship to go along with the one they won in 2004.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the entire women's NCAA Tournament is being played at venues in one city, San Antonio, which had already been picked to host the Final Four.