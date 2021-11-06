Chomped! USC gets largest win ever against Florida

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Gamecocks had their best game of the season Saturday night. And that led to their largest win (by points) ever against the Florida Gators.

USC, led by third-string quarterback Jason Brown, exploded for a 40-17 victory at Williams-Brice Stadium. It was the most points they've ever scored against Florida in their 42 meetings, and was the largest margin of victory as well. (The previous record was back in 2010, when USC won 36-14 on their way to their only SEC Eastern Division title).