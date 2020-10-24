x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Sports

Friday Night Blitz: October 23 scores and highlights

Here are the final scores from South Carolina High School football games on October 23, 2020.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Week 9 of high school football is in the books! 

Here are final scores and highlights from match ups around the Midlands and in other parts of South Carolina for Friday, October 23.

AC Flora 63, Dreher 0 

Bamberg -Ehrhardt 28, Great Falls 0 

Barnwell 28, Wade Hampton (H) 14

Blackville-Hilda 40, Calhoun County 6

Boiling Springs 27, Greenwood 24 

Brookland-Cayce 24, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 0  

Camden 52, Marlboro County 14 

CE Murray 50, Clarendon 22

Chapin 35, Lexington 21

Cheraw 28, Central 6 

Chesnee 31, Airport 20 

Crestwood 27, Lakewood 6

Dutch Fork 21, Spring Valley 0 

Fort Dorchester 35, Summerville 34 

Gilbert 55, Swansea 7 

Gray Collegiate 34, Newberry 28 

Hammond 49, Cardinal Newman 7

Holly Hill 54, Cathedral Academy 0 

Irmo 33, Lugoff Elgin 14 

Lamar 50, CA Johnson 44 (OT) 

Laurence Manning 34, Trinity College 7

Laurens Academy 40, Wardlaw 0 

Lower Richland 43, Keenan 14 

Mid-Carolina 43, Manning 18 

North Augusta 42, Aiken 3

North Myrtle Beach 28, West Florence 21 

Pelion 27, Edisto 0

Porter-Gaud 38, Ben Lippen 28 

Richland Winn 80, Jefferson Davis 20 

Ridge View 7, Blythewood 0 

River Bluff 45, White Knoll 14 

Silver Bluff 52, Williston-Elko 24 

South Aiken 40, Midland Valley 7 

Strom Thurmond 28, Fox Creek 10 

Sumter 35, Conway 0 

Whitmire 44, Calhoun Falls 0 

Related Articles