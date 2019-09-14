It was another week of high school football action in the Midlands Friday, as teams matched up across the region.

Severe storms in the region did cause some cancellations and postponements, but most games were played, even though they were delayed.

Here are the final scores that we've received for the week of September 13, 2019.

Augusta Christian 19, Cardinal Newman 14

Hammond 56, Pinewood 0

Northwestern 16, Ridge View 14

Porter Gaud 55, Wilson Hall 19

River Bluff 36, Lugoff-Elgin 19

W.J. Keenan 52, C.A. Johnson 6

West Florence 42, Lake City 29