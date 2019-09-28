It was another week of high school football in South Carolina, as teams matched up for contests around the Midlands and the rest of the state.

Here are the final scores we received for the week of September 27, 2019.

Abbeville 31, Hartsville 10

AC Flora 49, Chapin 43

Allendale Fairfax 41, Eau Claire 6

Blythewood 56, Beaufort 21

Brookland Cayce 35, Newberry 27

Camden 52, Richland Northeast 0

Clover 48, Irmo 14

Dutch Fork 49, Northwestern 0

Hammond 55, First Baptist Charleston 7

Heathwood Hall 27, Augusta Christian 25

Lexington 44, Spring Valley 27

Pelion 24, Columbia 8

Ridge View 59, Keenan 8

South Florence 47, Darlington 7

Southside Christian 16, Saluda 13

Sumter 70, Bluffton 21

Wagener Salley 49, Blackville-Hilda 12

Westwood 26, Fairfield Central 7

Wilson Hall 30, Pinewood Prep 14