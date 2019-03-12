COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina and Miami have signed a deal to play a two game home and home series.

The Gamecocks announced Tuesday they will play the Hurricanes on two dates: September 5, 2026 at Williams-Brice Stadium, and September 11, 2027 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

"We are excited about adding Miami as an opponent in 2026 and 2027," said South Carolina Athletics Director Ray Tanner. "Coach Muschamp and I believe that our fans want to see great matchups with programs that are typically not on our schedule. I am hopeful that we will be able to announce additional opponents like Miami in the future."

USC and Miami haven't played much over the years, but they have met 16 times. However, that's just once since 1987 and three times since 1960. Miami holds an 8-6-2 advantage in the all-time series, with the teams splitting two games in Columbia, the Hurricanes posting a 7-4-2 mark when the game has been played in Miami, and Carolina winning the only neutral site game.

Gamecock fans likely remember the last meeting, back in 2014 when the two met in the 2014 Duck Commander Independence Bowl. USC won that game 24-21.