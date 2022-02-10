Gamecocks win 10th straight game by topping Kentucky 59-50

The Gamecocks led by as many as 18 points early in the fourth quarter.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Aliyah Boston had 14 points and 15 rebounds, including a key free throw and board late that helped top-ranked South Carolina get past Kentucky 59-50 for its 10th consecutive victory.

The Gamecocks led by as many as 18 points early in the fourth quarter. But the Wildcats fought back to within 55-48 with 1:25 remaining after Rhyne Howard’s three-point play.