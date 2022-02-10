x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Gamecocks win 10th straight game by topping Kentucky 59-50

The Gamecocks led by as many as 18 points early in the fourth quarter.
Credit: AP
South Carolina's Bree Hall (23) shoots while defended by Kentucky's Rhyne Howard (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/James Crisp)

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Aliyah Boston had 14 points and 15 rebounds, including a key free throw and board late that helped top-ranked South Carolina get past Kentucky 59-50 for its 10th consecutive victory. 

The Gamecocks led by as many as 18 points early in the fourth quarter. But the Wildcats fought back to within 55-48 with 1:25 remaining after Rhyne Howard’s three-point play. 

A review of a loose ball gave Kentucky possession, but Howard missed a jumper. Boston added a free throw with 53 seconds left, then grabbed a late rebound that helped the Gamecocks run out of the clock.

RELATED: Gamecock reserves will miss the next two games

RELATED: Boston helps No. 1 South Carolina beat Alabama 83-51

In Other News

Beijing Preview, Feb. 10: Shaun White's final Olympic ride before retirement