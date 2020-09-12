USC men's basketball team cancels game, pauses activities due to positive COVID tests

The team's game against Wofford will not happen.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina men's basketball team has paused team activities and canceled their next game due to positive coronavirus tests on the team.

The school confirmed the news Tuesday night and said the positive tests results were delivered hours earlier. The individuals who tested positive as well as the rest of the team will be retested Wednesday.

The school did not say how many people tested positive, and whether it was a mix of players, coaches, and staff.

Because of the positive tests, the team has canceled their Thursday night game against Wofford.

"The Gamecock basketball program continues to follow local, campus, NCAA and Southeastern Conference health and safety protocols," the school said in a statement. "The status of contests scheduled within the upcoming two-week period will be determined soon, and updates will be released when available."

The team's opening game of the season, an exhibition against Coker College, had to be canceled after their was a problem with some of the tests with Coker.

USC is 1-2 on the season, with the most recent game a 77-67 loss to Houston last Saturday. They have games later this month against in-state opponents Clemson and South Carolina State University.