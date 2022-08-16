South Carolina men's basketball unveils non-conference basketball schedule

Lamont Paris will be on the court for the first time at the Colonial Life Arena for a Nov. 2 exhibition game against Mars Hill.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The first season of the Lamont Paris era at South Carolina will tip off in early November with three consecutive games at the Colonial Life Arena.

The Gamecocks' non-conference basketball schedule has been released and it starts with an exhibition game on Wednesday, Nov. 2 against Mars Hill.

The regular season begins on Monday, Nov. 7 with a contest against South Carolina State. The Bulldogs have a new head coach in Erik Martin, a longtime assistant under Bob Huggins at West Virginia.

Paris will take part in his first game against arch-rival Clemson on Friday, Nov. 11.

Following those games, Carolina will stay in the Palmetto State as it will compete in the Charleston Classic with the first game in that event set for Nov. 17 against Colorado State.

The Gamecocks' non-conference schedule also features home games with USC Upstate and Presbyterian and a neutral-site contest in the Upstate against East Carolina. That game against the Pirates will take place on the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Tipoff times will be released in the coming weeks.

2022 South Carolina Men’s Basketball Non-Conference Schedule

11/2 – vs. Mars Hill (exhibition)

11/7 – vs. SC State

11/11 – vs. Clemson

11/17 – vs. Colorado State (Charleston Classic)

11/18 – TBD (Charleston Classic)

11/20 – TBD (Charleston Classic)

11/25 – vs. USC Upstate

11/30 – at George Washington

12/3 – at Georgetown

12/11 – vs. Presbyterian

12/14 – at UAB

12/17 – vs. East Carolina (Greenville, S.C.)

12/22 – vs. Western Kentucky