South Carolina men's tennis program makes history with #2 ranking

The Gamecocks used wins over #4 Ohio State and #66 Alabama to vault from fifth to second in the latest ITA computerized ranking.

The Intercollegiate Tennis Association released its latest Division I Men’s National Team Computerized Rankings with South Carolina achieving a new program high ranking of No. 2.

The team is coming off of a 4-1 win over No. 4 Ohio State and a sweep of No. 66 Alabama.

Head coach Josh Goffi has guided his team to a 14-1 record on the season with a perfect 3-0 mark in conference play. Of their 14 wins, six have come over opponents ranked inside the top-20, including four in the top-10. Their only loss of the season came to then-No. 13 Georgia at the ITA Indoor National Championships in Chicago, Ill.

In last week’s rankings, the Gamecocks came in at No. 5 which tied for highest ranking in program history with the 1989 team having coming in No. T-5 in the final rankings of the season. The 1989 edition of the team finished with a final record of 21-8 and advanced to the NCAA semifinals, the furthest that a South Carolina team has ever advanced.

The Gamecocks began the dual season ranked at No. 9 in the ITA Coaches Poll and have continued to climb throughout the season. The computerized rankings list South Carolina with a average of 81.673, behind only TCU who has an average of 86.02.