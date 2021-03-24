x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Sports

Top seed USC dismantles Oregon State to get to Sweet 16

The Gamecocks led by a point after one quarter but had built a 12-point lead by halftime.
Credit: AP
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston (4) looks to shoot between Oregon State forward Ellie Mack (20) and forward Jelena Mitrovic, right, during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO — Aliyah Boston scored 19 points and top seed South Carolina dominated after a close first quarter to beat eighth-seeded Oregon State 59-42 in the women’s NCAA Tournament, advancing to its seventh straight Sweet 16. 

The Gamecocks led by a point after one quarter but had built a 12-point lead by halftime and were up 53-29 by the start of the fourth. 

South Carolina, the 2017 national champion, improved to 8-1 in the second round under coach Dawn Staley and will appear in the regional semifinals for the 11th time overall. Taylor Jones scored 13 points for Oregon State, which ended a streak of four straight Sweet 16 appearances.

The Gamecocks will next take on fifth-seed Georgia Tech this coming weekend.

Related Articles

 