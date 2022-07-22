South Carolina picked to finish fifth in the SEC Eastern Division

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — There is a lot of buzz and hype in some circles surrounding the Gamecocks who some analysts say could be making some big moves in the conference.
But the attendees at SEC Media Days are not quite as bullish on South Carolina.
The SEC preseason media poll says Carolina will finish fifth in the Eastern Division.
Georgia is the overwhelming favorite to repeat as the East champions, followed by Kentucky, Tennessee and Florida. Following South Carolina, Missouri and Vanderbilt round out the Eastern Division picks.
Alabama is the media's choice to win the Western Division followed by Texas A&M, Arkansas, Ole Miss, LSU, Mississippi State and Auburn.
Alabama is the heavy favorite to be crowned the SEC Champion in December, according to the media that attended the SEC Media Days. The Crimson Tide was named on 158 of the 181 ballots overall.
SEC PRESEASON MEDIA POLL
First place votes in ()
EASTERN DIVISION
School Points
Georgia (172) 1254
Kentucky (4) 932
Tennessee (1) 929
Florida 712
South Carolina (3) 662
Missouri 383
Vanderbilt (1) 196
WESTERN DIVISION
School Points
Alabama (177) 1262
Texas A&M (3) 968
Arkansas (1) 844
Ole Miss 675
LSU 591
Mississippi State 390
Auburn 338
SEC CHAMPION
School Points
Alabama 158
Georgia 18
South Carolina 3
Vanderbilt 1
Texas A&M 1