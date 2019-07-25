South Carolina senior punter Joseph Charlton has been named to the 2019 preseason Ray Guy Watch List.

The Ray Guy Award honors the nation's best collegiate punter as is presented by the Augusta Sports Council and is a tribute to Hall of Fame punter who is a native of Thomson, Georgia.



Charlton earned a spot on the All-SEC second team as selected by the league's coaches following the 2018 season.

As a junior, the A.C. Flora graduate set the school record by averaging 44.8-yards per punt, and is averaging a school-record 44.1 yards per punt throughout his career.



