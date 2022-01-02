No. 1 South Carolina rebounds, beats Mississippi State 80-68

South Carolina broke open a tight game in the second quarter and cruised to its fourth straight win over the Bulldogs.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Zia Cooke scored 18 points, Aliyah Boston had 16 points and 11 rebounds and No. 1 South Carolina bounced back from its first loss of the season with an 80-68 victory over Mississippi State on Sunday.

The Gamecocks will certainly give up the top spot they've held all season after their stunning, 70-69 overtime loss at Missouri this past Thursday night.

South Carolina broke open a tight game in the second quarter and cruised to its fourth straight win over the Bulldogs.

“I think it felt real good. I think we've all had a chip on our shoulder since that loss," Cooke said. “We're definitely hungry.”

Mississippi State was a replacement for scheduled opponent Ole Miss due to virus issues.

THE BIG PICTURE

The Gamecocks looked crisp most of the game. They'll need it going into a gauntlet of SEC contenders, starting Thursday night at No. 19 LSU and first-year coach Kim Mulkey. That's followed by home games against No. 20 Kentucky and No. 23 Texas A&M.

UP NEXT